12,000 M3 LNG Bunker Barge to Operate on US East Coast in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will be the largest of its kind in the US. Image Credit: TGE

The 12,000 m3 LNG bunker barge being built for US-based Crowley Maritime Corporation is due to enter operations on the country's east coast in 2024.

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is building the vessel, and it will operate under a long-term charter with Shell. TGE Marine Gas Engineering has been awarded the contract to design and supply the vessel's cargo handling system, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The ship will be the largest of its kind in the US, and is expected to start operations along the US East Coast in 2024, TGE said.

"The cargo handling system will enable the barge to load LNG from a supply terminal and transfer the LNG to the clients' vessels using a ship-to-ship transfer system," TGE said in the statement.