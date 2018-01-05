Panama's 2017 Bunker Sales Break 4 Million MT

Panama has now sold 4,244,075 mt of bunkers in 2017. File Image / Pixabay

Panama's trend of rising bunker sales continued in November, according to the latest data from the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), which showed monthly sales for all products increased 7.3% year-on-year to 377,524 metric tonnes (mt).

Of the total, 276,277 mt was sold in Balboa on the country's Pacific coast (257,958 mt fuel oil, 18,319 mt distillate), and 101,247 mt was sold on the Atlantic coast with the port of Cristobal (88,034 mt fuel oil, 13,213 mt distillate).

The average stem size of 783 mt was slightly below the 2017 average which now stands at 806 mt.

The performance means the port has now improved on its 2016 annual total of just over 4 million mt sold, with year-to-date sales for all products during the 11-month period of 2017 now standing at 4,244,075 mt.