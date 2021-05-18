Bunker Supplier Monjasa Hires Americas Credit Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Panama. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Monjasa has hired a credit manager for the Americas.

Yhossary Quintero De Bello has joined the firm as credit manager as of this month, according to an update to her LinkedIn profile on Monday. She is based in Panama.

De Bello is new to the bunker industry, and had previously served in a variety of banking roles in Panama and Venezuela, most recently working as a corporate credit analyst for St Georges Bank.

Monjasa cited demand growth in the Panama Canal area as being a key part of its 22% sales volume growth in the Americas last year, despite an overall drop in the size of the Panama market.