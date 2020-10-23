GCC Bunkers Takes on New Digital Operations Management Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GCC Bunkers is based in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

US-based GCC Bunkers has taken on a new digital platform to manage its supply operations.

The company has selected the ION Aspect CTRM platform provided by ION Commodities to manage its physical oil and fuel business, the technology provider said in a statement on its website Thursday.

"We needed a fully functional solution to not only support today's requirements, but also have the ability to add new functionality quickly and adapt as requirements are updated," Zach Stansbury, commercial director at GCC Bunkers, said in the statement.

"GCC Bunkers selected Aspect's SaaS trade and risk management solution for its rapid deployment and immediate ability to support our front, middle, and back offices."