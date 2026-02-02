VPS Appoints New Managing Director for Americas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Neil Chapman has been appointed to the role and comes with around 40 years of experience in testing and inspection. Image Credit: VPS

Marine fuel testing firm VPS has appointed a new managing director for the Americas.

Neil Chapman has been appointed for the role as of this month, the company said in an email statement on Monday.

Chapman will be responsible for leading VPS's operations across the Americas, with a focus on improving operational efficiency and profitability for shipping customers through the delivery of the company's services in the region.

VPS says he brings around 40 years of experience in testing and inspection, having worked across several major testing, inspection and certification (TIC) companies.

Before joining VPS, Chapman worked at Camin as vice president of global business development from January 2024 until this month.

He was also an advisory board member at EMMA International Consulting between 2018 and 2024 and previously held roles at Impact Analytical and Element Materials Technology.

Chapman has also held positions at several other organisations, including Bureau Veritas and Intertek.

"We are very pleased to have Neil on board, as his deep sector knowledge will help our customers to improve their operational efficiency and drive-up profitability," Dr. Malcolm Cooper, CEO of VPS, said.

"With the ongoing evolution of fuel quality, emissions regulations, and carbon accountability, VPS is uniquely positioned to help our customers make smarter, more sustainable operational decisions," Chapman said.