Fuel Distributor Ipiranga Joins Brazilian Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brazil's bunker market is expanding. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian fuel distributor Ipiranga has started to supply marine fuels.

After a trial operation earlier this year, the company has now commenced supply of VLSFO and LSMGO to ISO 8217:2010 standards at Rio Grande do Sul, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The firm is using a tanker with 3,500 mt of VLSFO capacity and 800 m3 of MGO capacity. Deliveries can be made both at terminals and at the inner anchorage.

"This is a great achievement for Ipiranga because it shows our solidity in offering a wide portfolio of products in the distribution chai," Francisco Ganzer, vice-president of supply and trading at Ipiranga, said in the statement.

"The company continues to fulfil its role of being attentive to market opportunities to increase its business."