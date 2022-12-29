Clean Jacksonville Carries Out 300 US LNG Bunker Operations in Four Years

by Ship & Bunker News Team

TOTE's boxships have been the barge's biggest customers since its launch. Image Credit: TOTE Maritime

The US-based LNG bunker delivery vessel Clean Jacksonville has carried out its 300th refuelling after just over four years in operation.

The vessel's 300th operation was on Wednesday, shipping firm TOTE Maritime said in a LinkedIn post. TOTE's boxships have been the barge's biggest customers since its launch.

"Over the years, the Clean Jacksonville's crew has safely supplied the cleanest marine fuel to TOTE's Marlin container ships, as well as many other LNG powered vessels calling at Jacksonville," the company said in the post.

The barge carried out its first commercial bunkering on September 27, 2018, meaning the barge has carried out a refuelling just over once every four days on average since then.