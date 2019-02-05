Caribbean Refinery to Switch to Storage, Bunkering: Reports

Petrotrin refinery: tendering process. File image/Pixabay

The 165,000 barrels a day Pointe-a-Pierre refinery may become an oil products storage and bunkering facility.

According to price-reporting agency Argus Media, the move would be on the back of "mounting losses and high debts" at the plant.

Local media reports that the Point-a-Pierre refinery, which is currently shut, will be put out to tender with the bidding process completed mid-year.

The plant is owned by Trinidad and Tobago's state oil firm Petrotrin.