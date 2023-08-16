BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Traders in Houston and Connecticut

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Vernon Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about two open bunker trader roles for which he is currently seeking candidates.

A well-known industry player and client of mine is currently looking for experienced bunker traders in both Houston and Connecticut.

Generous packages that are in line with experience are on offer along with some real opportunities for career development. This client really wants to make a mark in the industry and disrupt the status quo, and is willing to provide the resources required to do that.

If you are a leader on the trading revenue board in your current place of work, and have a transferable loyal client list, this could be a perfect opportunity for your career to soar.

Negotiation skills, commercial excellence, as well as exceptional sales and account-management ability are a must. A team mindset and a real determination to succeed are also essential.

If you do like the sound of the above, think you fit the bill, and maybe feel you are not getting the bonus, salary and recognition you deserve when compared to what you are currently contributing, please contact me. I would love to help.

Always in confidence.

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com