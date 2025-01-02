No Progress on Talks to Avoid US Port Strike: Maersk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Any potential strike could shut down ports across the US East and Gulf Coast. File Image / Pixabay

Container line AP Moller-Maersk sees no progress yet emerging in talks seeking to avoid strikes at ports across the US later this month.

The current conditional agreement on wages between the International Longshoremen Association and the United States Maritime Alliance is set to expire on January 15, with strikes then potentially starting on January 16.

Talks with the workers' representatives are still ongoing, but Maersk sees little signs of progress at present, it said in a customer advisory note on its website this week.

"As of today, the situation remains unchanged, and we continue to monitor developments closely," the company said in the note.

"The negotiations have had no new developments since our last communication.

"Considering the status, we strongly encourage our customers to pick up their laden containers and return empty containers at US East and Gulf Coast ports before January 15.

"This proactive measure will help mitigate any potential disruptions at the terminals.

"Our teams are actively developing contingency plans to minimize the impact should a labor disruption occur."