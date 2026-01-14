BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Senior Broker/Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WFS is one of the world's largest marine fuel suppliers. Image Credit: WFS

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a senior marine fuel broker and trader in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in the bunker, petroleum or shipping industries as well as strong negotiation, analytical, and relationship-building skills, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Drive Trading Excellence: Manage all aspects of daily spot and term inquiries/contracts for conventional and alternative marine bunker fuels. Negotiate skillfully with suppliers to secure optimal pricing aligned with sales objectives.

Expand Market Opportunities: Conduct in-depth market research to identify new business potential and pricing strategies. Develop and execute action plans to grow market share and profitability.

Be the Trusted Expert: Serve as a key point of contact for designated regions, providing expert advice and value-added solutions while strengthening supplier relationships in critical markets.

Optimize Risk & Performance: Participate in physical trading and derivatives/hedging strategies to maximize competitiveness and mitigate risk, adhering to company policies.

Ensure Seamless Operations: Oversee post-sales and operational support, including managing bunker fuel claims and resolving challenges to guarantee smooth deliveries.

Collaborate Globally: Work closely with international teams to enhance our global portfolio and drive business development initiatives.

