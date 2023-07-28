SunGas Renewables Announces $2 Billion Green Methanol Plant for Maersk Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility will be built in Rapides Pariish in central Louisiana. File Image / Pixabay

Energy firm SunGas Renewables is preparing to build a $2 billion green methanol production facility in Louisiana to provide fuel for AP Moller-Maersk's fleet.

The firm has formed a subsidiary, Beaver Lake Renewable Energy, to build the plant, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The plant will produce almost 400,000 mt/year of green methanol, and the company expects the plant's output to be used for Maersk's methanol-fuelled container ships.

Construction is slated to start late next year, with commercial operations launching in 2027.

"AP.Moller-Maersk is excited to be partnering with SunGas Renewables, which is pioneering a truly large-scale pathway to green methanol with its Beaver Lake Renewable Energy facility," Emma Mazhari, head of energy markets at Maersk, said in the statement.

"We would like to thank SunGas Renewables for showing great leadership and for its commitment to the green transition of energy.

"This is helping Maersk to deliver valuable services to our customers and is aligned with our aim to reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2040."

Maersk currently has a total of 25 methanol-fuelled newbuilds on order totalling 350,000 TEU of capacity.