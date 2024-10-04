US Port Strike on Hold as Longshoremen Agree to Further Contract Negotiations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

President Harold Daggett of the ILA. Image Credit: ILA

The US dockworker strike that shut down 36 ports from Maine to Texas this week has come to an end -- at least temporarily -- as agreement was reached to have further contract discussions.

The International Longshoremen's Association and the United States Maritime Alliance have agreed to extend the previous master contract setting wages and employment conditions until January 15, 2025, they said in a joint statement late on Thursday.

The pause will allow both sides 'to return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues', according to the statement.

"Effective immediately, all current job actions will cease and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume," the organisations said.

The previous contract expired on Monday, with 45,000 ILA members stopping work the next day in the organisation's first strike on this scale since 1977.