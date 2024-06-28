New Bunker Supplier Ankora Fuels Launches on US East Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has exclusively time-charted a barge in New York Harbor. File Image / Pixabay

A new physical bunker supplier has been launched on the US East Coast.

Ankora Fuels will initially focus on MGO and ULSMGO deliveries by barge and truck in the Port of New York and New Jersey, co-founder John Barbarise III told Ship & Bunker. The company is based in Deal, New Jersey.



The company has exclusively time-charted a barge in New York Harbor dedicated solely to MGO and ULSMGO service with the ability to pump up to 300 mt/hour.

"We're really excited about what we're doing," Barbarise said.

"We are committed to bringing a reliable, customer-focused option to buyers in the Northeast.

"Our barge asset is going to allow us to be extremely agile and offer competitive pricing for MGO requirements of all sizes.

"We aspire to make an impact early in the market."



The firm also intends to supply MGO and ULSMGO by truck at accessible berths in New York Harbor, Philadelphia and other locations along the Delaware River with an official announcement expected in Q3 2024. Ankora is looking to expand into other strategic ports in the coming months.



"Ankora Fuels has launched with strong financial backing and an incredible team. The company is setup for growth in numerous new ports," Zachary Freedman, chairman of the Ankora Fuels board, told Ship & Bunker.

The company is also looking into the possibility of supplying biofuel blends.

"That's obviously a huge topic in the industry right now," Barbarise said.

"We are nimble and ready to adapt quickly with the market. Whatever buyers end up needing is what we're going to supply and store on our barges."



John Barbarise III brings more than 11 years of experience leading an East Coast bunker desk with his recent focus on supply, risk management, and sales while overseeing all operations.



