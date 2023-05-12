Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Cruise Line Seeks Senior Energy Analyst in Miami
Friday May 12, 2023
Carnival is based in Miami. Image Credit: Carnival Cruise Line
Cruise firm Carnival Cruise Line is seeking to hire a fuel and energy senior analyst in Miami.
The company is looking for candidates with three years of experience in a relevant role and a degree in engineering, naval architecture, marine engineering or mechanical engineering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for creating fuel budgets and forecasts for CCL, HAL, SBN and POA fleets
- Develop fuel modelling tools and provide analytical insights to optimize fleet fuel consumption
- Responsible for providing weekly and monthly fuel performance reports with variance explanations
- Attend monthly fuel & energy performance meetings with ships and technical operations
- Construct fuel consumption reports, Power BI dashboards and conduct variance analysis for monthly fuel finance close procedures
- Ensuring Accuracy of fuel consumption reporting as per regulatory standards and as outlined in vessel's Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plans
- Assist in implementation of SEEMP Part 1 and 2 (DCS / MRV reporting)
- Visualize / Perform analysis of fuel consumption, fuel bunkering & related KPIs and other ad-hoc analysis depending on department needs
