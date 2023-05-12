BUNKER JOBS: Carnival Cruise Line Seeks Senior Energy Analyst in Miami

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday May 12, 2023

Cruise firm Carnival Cruise Line is seeking to hire a fuel and energy senior analyst in Miami.

The company is looking for candidates with three years of experience in a relevant role and a degree in engineering, naval architecture, marine engineering or mechanical engineering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for creating fuel budgets and forecasts for CCL, HAL, SBN and POA fleets
  • Develop fuel modelling tools and provide analytical insights to optimize fleet fuel consumption
  • Responsible for providing weekly and monthly fuel performance reports with variance explanations
  • Attend monthly fuel & energy performance meetings with ships and technical operations
  • Construct fuel consumption reports, Power BI dashboards and conduct variance analysis for monthly fuel finance close procedures
  • Ensuring Accuracy of fuel consumption reporting as per regulatory standards and as outlined in vessel's Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plans
  • Assist in implementation of SEEMP Part 1 and 2 (DCS / MRV reporting)
  • Visualize / Perform analysis of fuel consumption, fuel bunkering & related KPIs and other ad-hoc analysis depending on department needs

