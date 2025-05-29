Avenir Extends Charter Deal for LNG Bunker Vessel with Excelerate Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is expected to remain deployed in Jamaica. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

UK-based LNG bunker supplier Avenir LNG has extended a multi-year charter agreement for its bunker vessel Avenir Accolade with Excelerate Energy.

The 7,500 m3 vessel is expected to remain deployed in Jamaica, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The vessel was originally chartered in January 2024 to NFE Transport Partners, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy (NFE), under a deal lasting up to two years.

However, earlier this year, NFE announced the sale of its Jamaican assets and operations to Excelerate Energy. The sale included the LNG import terminal in Montego Bay, the offshore floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Old Harbour, and associated infrastructure.

Following the transition of ownership, the Avenir Accolade's charter has now been extended under Excelerate Energy, continuing its role in supporting LNG supply in the region.

"We are very pleased to announce the commencement of a new relationship with another industry leader as Avenir LNG continues to deliver on our chartering strategy – this time with US-listed regasification specialist Excelerate Energy," Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director of Avenir LNG, said.

Avenir currently operates a fleet of five LNG bunkering vessels. Two are managed in-house, while the remaining three are on charter to Petronas, Shell and now Excelerate Energy.

The company also has two additional LNG bunkering vessels under construction, with deliveries expected in 2026 and 2027.