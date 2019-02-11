Low Sulfur Fuel oil Futures Contract Launches Next Week

US Capitol building. File image/Pixabay

The Intercontinental Exchange will launch its 0.5% sulfur marine fuel contracts on February 19.

The contract, which is to be settled against S&P Global Platts assessments of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), was delayed by the US government's shutdown.

Platts assessed the VLSFO grade at Rotterdam at $400 per metric tonne (mt) on February 7. The price-reporting agency began assessing the grade from last month.

Ship and Bunker posted marine gasoil at $537 pmt and high sulfur fuel oil at $386 pmt on February 7 at the Dutch bunkering hub.

VLSFO demand is expected to increase as IMO2020 approaches with VLSFO values also expected to rise.