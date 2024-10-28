Seattle Completes Shore Power Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore power facilities. Image Credit: Port of Seattle

The Port of Seattle has completed the electrification of all its cruise ship berths.

The move follows today's official completion of shore power facilities at Pier 66.

The expansion is part of the Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy being undertaken by the Northwest Seaport Alliance ports of Port of Seattle, Port of Tacoma, and Port of Vancouver, British Columbia.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Seattle will require that from 2027 all cruise vessels homeported in Seattle be shore power capable and utilize shore power.

The move was welcomed by local environmental group Pacific Environment who also backed calls for the state of Washington to implement a statewide shore power policy.