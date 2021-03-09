Monjasa Moves Bunker Tanker From Dubai to Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel supplier Monjasa has moved one of its bunker tankers from Dubai to Panama with the aim of reducing waiting times for larger vessels there.

The 8,839 DWT Monjasa Supplier is now making low-sulfur marine gasoil and VLSFO deliveries off Cristobal, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The aim of bringing the tanker to Cristobal is to give the opportunity to larger vessels waiting there to pass through the Panama Canal to bunker while doing so.

"All ships transiting the Panama Canal from Cristobal to Balboa are experiencing varying waiting time," Monjasa said.

"However, while smaller vessels can use the time for taking bunkers, larger vessels exceeding inner anchorage restrictions do not have the same opportunity to optimise voyage costs.

"Instead, they have had to once again drop anchor to refuel upon arrival at Balboa.

"Thus, compared to the existing local barge fleet, Monjasa Supplier's rough weather capabilities makes a significant difference to shipping companies by reducing idle time by 24-48 hours."

Monjasa operates four vessels in the Panama Canal, and is one of the largest marine fuel suppliers in the country.