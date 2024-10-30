Plaza Marine Renews Borrowing Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New Jersey. File Image / Pixabay

New Jersey-based bunker suppler Plaza Marine today announced the renewal of its financing facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.

The company said the extension of the facility allows it to both continue to serve both its existing customer base and continue its growth.

“With this renewal of our borrowing facility, the duration of our relationship with Wells Fargo Bank will surpass twenty years,” Plaza Marine, Inc. President, William G. Gotimer, Jr., said in an emailed staatement to Ship & Bunker.

”Wells Fargo has provided us with world-class support and operational flexibility while providing access to the capital that has permitted us to grow and serve our customer base so well.

“Plaza Marine’s thirty-five-year track record in the bunker supply arena has been bolstered by our having such a superb financial partner. Our customers, employees and vendors all benefit by the support Plaza Marine receives from the knowledgeable and experienced bank professionals from Wells Fargo Bank.”