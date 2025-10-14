Panama Reopens Licensing for Barge Supply Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The move aims to boost transparency and competition in Panama’s bunkering market. Image Credit: PMA

Panama has lifted a 2019 restriction on the marketing and sale of bunker fuels, lubricants, and petroleum products using barges and other floating equipment.

Under a new resolution signed on October 7, the PMA has reinstated the process for issuing licences to companies providing fuel transport and supply services at sea, the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) notified on October 8.

The move is aimed at boosting transparency and competition in Panama’s bunkering market, which benefits from strong demand from ships transiting the Panama Canal.

“The new resolution allows companies interested in offering fuel supply services to submit new license applications or vessel inclusion requests to the General Directorate of Ports and Auxiliary Maritime Industries, in line with established procedures and under strict compliance with current regulations,” the AMP said.

Panama's total sales reached 419,056 mt in August, according to preliminary data from AMP. 28 barges supplied bunker fuels to ships in Panama in August, similar to July.