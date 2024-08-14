Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Marex Seeks US Fuel Oil Broker in Houston
Wednesday August 14, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with substantial experience working in and knowledge of oil products. Image Credit: Marex
Financial services firm Marex is seeking to hire a US fuel oil broker in Houston.
The company is looking for candidates with substantial experience working in and knowledge of oil products, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Dealing in commodity products, in particular Fuel Oil products
- Directly corresponding with clients. Clients include banks, hedge funds, market makers, fund managers, institutional, trading houses, other trading boutiques and refiners
- Responsible for assisting with the onboarding of any new client relationships and maintaining of existing client relationships, assisting with support processes as required by colleagues, and engaging and updating clients.
- Working efficiently and supporting with making efficiencies e.g. assisting in the preparation of any new required frameworks.
- Collaboration with central operations functions which support the trading role including but not limited to Operations and Technology.
- Strategizing to increase P&L, requiring analysis of markets and products
- Liaising with clients in UK, Europe, Singapore and US
- Ensuring compliance with the company's regulatory requirements under the FCA and NFA.
- Adhere to the operational risk framework for your role ensuring that all regulatory or company determined parameters are complied with.
- Role model for demonstrating highest level standards of integrity and conduct and reflecting Company Values.
- At all times complying with the FCA's Code of Conduct
- To ensure that you are fully aware of and adhere to internal policies that relate to you, your role or any other activities for which you have any level of responsibility
- To report any breaches of policy to Compliance and/ or your supervisor as required
- To escalate risk events immediately
- To provide input to risk management processes, as required.
