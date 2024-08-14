BUNKER JOBS: Marex Seeks US Fuel Oil Broker in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with substantial experience working in and knowledge of oil products. Image Credit: Marex

Financial services firm Marex is seeking to hire a US fuel oil broker in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with substantial experience working in and knowledge of oil products, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Dealing in commodity products, in particular Fuel Oil products

Directly corresponding with clients. Clients include banks, hedge funds, market makers, fund managers, institutional, trading houses, other trading boutiques and refiners

Responsible for assisting with the onboarding of any new client relationships and maintaining of existing client relationships, assisting with support processes as required by colleagues, and engaging and updating clients.

Working efficiently and supporting with making efficiencies e.g. assisting in the preparation of any new required frameworks.

Collaboration with central operations functions which support the trading role including but not limited to Operations and Technology.

Strategizing to increase P&L, requiring analysis of markets and products

Liaising with clients in UK, Europe, Singapore and US

Ensuring compliance with the company's regulatory requirements under the FCA and NFA.

Adhere to the operational risk framework for your role ensuring that all regulatory or company determined parameters are complied with.

Role model for demonstrating highest level standards of integrity and conduct and reflecting Company Values.

At all times complying with the FCA's Code of Conduct

To ensure that you are fully aware of and adhere to internal policies that relate to you, your role or any other activities for which you have any level of responsibility

To report any breaches of policy to Compliance and/ or your supervisor as required

To escalate risk events immediately

To provide input to risk management processes, as required.

