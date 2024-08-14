BUNKER JOBS: Marex Seeks US Fuel Oil Broker in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 14, 2024

Financial services firm Marex is seeking to hire a US fuel oil broker in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with substantial experience working in and knowledge of oil products, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Dealing in commodity products, in particular Fuel Oil products
  • Directly corresponding with clients. Clients include banks, hedge funds, market makers, fund managers, institutional, trading houses, other trading boutiques and refiners
  • Responsible for assisting with the onboarding of any new client relationships and maintaining of existing client relationships, assisting with support processes as required by colleagues, and engaging and updating clients.
  • Working efficiently and supporting with making efficiencies e.g. assisting in the preparation of any new required frameworks.
  • Collaboration with central operations functions which support the trading role including but not limited to Operations and Technology.
  • Strategizing to increase P&L, requiring analysis of markets and products
  • Liaising with clients in UK, Europe, Singapore and US
  • Ensuring compliance with the company's regulatory requirements under the FCA and NFA.
  • Adhere to the operational risk framework for your role ensuring that all regulatory or company determined parameters are complied with.
  • Role model for demonstrating highest level standards of integrity and conduct and reflecting Company Values.
  • At all times complying with the FCA's Code of Conduct
  • To ensure that you are fully aware of and adhere to internal policies that relate to you, your role or any other activities for which you have any level of responsibility
  • To report any breaches of policy to Compliance and/ or your supervisor as required
  • To escalate risk events immediately
  • To provide input to risk management processes, as required.

