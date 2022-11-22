Commodities Firm Nimofast to Offer LNG Bunkering in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nimofast has signed an LNG partnership agreement with Kanfer Shipping. Image Credit: Kanfer Shipping

Commodity trading firm Nimofast has signed a deal to set up an LNG bunkering operation in Brazil.

Nimofast Brasil has signed a partnership with Norway's Kanfer Shipping to offer LNG bunkering, small- and medium-scale LNG shipping and small-scale floating storage units in Brazil from 2025, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

LNG carriers and bunker delivery vessels will load gas from a permanent FSU at the Nimofast LNG terminal in Parana.

"We are very much looking forward to cooperating with Nimofast by using our patented technologies to improve both the availability and accessibility of LNG for the customers in Brazil as well as being cost efficient," Stig Hagen, CEO of Kanfer Shipping, said in the statement.

"Kanfer's innovative, small-scale solutions for sea transport, storage and bunkering create a virtual LNG pipeline, solving a critical gap in the LNG supply chain."

LNG is the most established alternative bunker fuel, with several hundred ships now running on natural gas. But while supply has now largely been established at the largest bunkering hubs, the rollout at smaller ports has been slower so far.