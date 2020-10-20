Stone Oil Launches New Texas Offshore Bunkering Business

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stone Oil Launches Texas Offshore Bunkering. Image Credit: Stone Oil

US physical supplier John W. Stone Oil Distributor LLC (Stone Oil) today announced it has launched a new offshore Texas bunkering business.

Stone Offshore Bunkering operations are now underway and are served by Stone Oil's US Flagged, Jones Act built and crewed vessel, the Gulf Venture/Gulf Carrier.

The ATB was built in 2016 and then purposely modified over the last several months with the addition of multiple thermal oil heaters, cargo pumps, pipelines, and davits and fenders, all to ensure segregation and redundancy.

The unit has over 83,000 barrels of segregated capacity to enable the delivery of both VLSFO and MGO products.

Stone Oil says the intention is to add significantly to the offering, not only in equipment, but location as well.

For more information John W. Stone Oil Distributor can be contacted as follows:

Email – dbent@stoneoil.com

Daniel Bent - Offshore Manager – O 504-366-3401, M 504-473-6641

Anthony Odak – Chief Operating Officer – todak@stoneoil.com