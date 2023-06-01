Petrobras Appoints New Bunker Business Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras is Brazil's state-owned energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian energy producer Petrobras has appointed a new bunker business manager.

Ulysses Donadel stepped down as the firm's bunker business manager in March, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Donadel is now the company's speciality products commercial manager, covering base oils, paraffins, solvents, aromatic residues, speciality gasolines and sulfur.

The company's new bunker business manager is Cynthia Antunes, a company source told Ship & Bunker.

Petrobras is in the process of expanding its marine fuel offerings. The firm has added 0.1% sulfur MGO supply at several Brazilian ports this year, and at the end of December 2022 completed its first biofuel bunker blend delivery.