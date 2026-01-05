Glander International Bunkering Appoints New Managing Director in Florida

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Michael Cammarata has been appointed to the role of managing director in Glander's Florida office as of this month. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Global marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has appointed a new managing director of its Florida office.

Michael Cammarata has been appointed to the role of managing director in Glander's Florida office as of this month, it said in a statement on its website.

His predecessor in the role, Larry Messina, is set to step down from the company in May, and until then will serve as manager of new projects and strategic accounts.

"As Managing Director of our Florida office, I will continue the values and traditions that Larry and I have upheld for more than 30 years," Cammarata said.

"I look forward to working closely with our customers to provide the service and level of expertise the brand has been known for since 1961.

"As we move into this new chapter, my focus remains on driving growth, strengthening relationships, and ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners."

Cammarata has worked for the company since 1988.