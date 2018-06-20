Vessels Incentivized to Slow Down in California Waters

Vessels are being asked to slow down. File Image / Pixabay

Vessels will receive financial rewards to slow down in California waters as part of a programme running from July 1 through November 15, 2018.

Vessels of 300 gross tons or larger are being asked to reduce speed to 10 knots or less within the voluntary vessel speed reduction (VSR) zones in the Santa Barbara Channel region and San Francisco Bay area.

The measure will reduce air pollution and protect whales, authorities say.

Having received a positive response in previous years, this year's programme has some $300,000 in incentives available.

With slow steaming already common practice in today's market, in recent months there has been increased discussions on reducing speed even further as part of efforts to reduce bunker costs and emissions.

In March, Transport & Environment (T&E)'s Faig Abbasov said reducing speed was "the only measure on the table" for maritime shipping to make an immediate reduction in its GHG emissions.

Earlier this month, Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO of Seanergy Maritime Holdings, said it was likely the global fleet will reduce its speed by 30% in response to the upcoming IMO 2020 rule.