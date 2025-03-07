Monjasa Conducts its First Offshore Bunkering Operation in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm recently delivered LSMGO to three vessels off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Image Credit: Monjasa

On February 24, global bunker supplier Monjasa delivered LSMGO to three vessels 170 nautical miles off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, marking its first offshore bunker delivery in Brazil.

The LSMGO was delivered to the Boka Sweeper, Boka Defender and Boka Keeper in partnership with OneSubsea and Subsea7, Monjasa said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Monjasa established its Rio de Janeiro office and barge operations in 2022 as part of its Americas operations.

It works closely with existing offices in Panama, Houston, and New York.

"Entering this new market involved additional chartering of a dedicated offshore supply vessel to perform the fuel deliveries," the company said.

"Offshore operations are challenging and surrounded by a high level of complexity, Aline Vaz, senior trader at Monjasa, said.

"We are able to arrange these deliveries thanks to our expert in-house colleagues supporting us across Operations, HSEQ, Legal and Shipping to ensure seamless and safe supply operations for everyone involved."