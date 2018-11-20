Mercuria Makes 'Stalking Horse' bid for Aegean

Stalking horse: the bid to beat (file image/pixabay)

A 'stalking horse bid' has been made for beleagured bunker company Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by commodities trader Mercuria.

The proposal, which has been filed with a US bankruptcy court in New York, implies that any other bids for the company must be higher than the Mercuria offer, Reuters reports.

Mercuria's bid is for $681 million.

US-listed Aegean filed for bankruptcy following the discovery of irregular payments in its accounts.

Prior to that revelation, the company had been putting in a poor performance which management at the time attributed to difficult trading conditions.

Mercuria came to Aegean's rescure with an injection of capital and an agreement in principle to secure a bigger stake in the bunker supplier.