BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Fuel Cargo Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday December 2, 2024

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a fuel cargo trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in physical commodities, preferably in fuel oil and gasoil, it said in a job advertisement on Sunday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Working within a team of four traders as a cargo trader in the South-East Asia region with a focus on the Singapore Straits market
  • Trading of FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of Low Sulphur, High Sulphur and Bio-fuels.
  • Development and implementation of hedging and proprietary trading strategies
  • Stakeholder management of key suppliers and customers
  • Contributor to the respective fuel blending programmes
  • Monitoring and improving the performance of suppliers and relevant stakeholders in the supply chain
  • Contract management and performing of administrative requirements.
  • Developing profitable relationships with MOT teams in Europe and the Americas to generate new business.

