BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Fuel Cargo Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in physical commodities, preferably in fuel oil and gasoil. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a fuel cargo trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in physical commodities, preferably in fuel oil and gasoil, it said in a job advertisement on Sunday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Working within a team of four traders as a cargo trader in the South-East Asia region with a focus on the Singapore Straits market

Trading of FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of Low Sulphur, High Sulphur and Bio-fuels.

Development and implementation of hedging and proprietary trading strategies

Stakeholder management of key suppliers and customers

Contributor to the respective fuel blending programmes

Monitoring and improving the performance of suppliers and relevant stakeholders in the supply chain

Contract management and performing of administrative requirements.

Developing profitable relationships with MOT teams in Europe and the Americas to generate new business.

