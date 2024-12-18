Monjasa Joins LNG Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ship in UAE. Image Credit / Monjasa.

Global bunker company Monjasa has deployed a liquefied natural gas bunker tanker to the United Arab Emirates.

The 5,000 m3 vessel Green Zeebrugge was fixed in Amsterdam last month and is now en route to the UAE, the company said in a statement. The ship is expected to arrive in Dubai before the end of the year.

Monjasa said that the move was in response to "an increasing alternative fuels demand".noting that the number ships able to run on LNG as bunker fuel has doubled since 2015.

"Deploying the Green Zeebrugge is the first important step in introducing LNG as a new marine fuel option in the UAE," said Monjasa chief executive Andes Østergaard.

"Looking ahead, continued close collaboration with our local maritime partners is crucial in further exploring new supply chains and positioning the UAE as a leading shipping hub in alternative fuels,” he added.

Monjasa said it was working together with port authorities, energy companies and shipowners "to finalise the development of adequate LNG bunkering infrastructure". In addition to LNG, a full range of bunker fuels will be available in UAE ports.

LNG is increasingly being seen in the maritime space as a medium term solution to tackling shipping's greenhouse gas emissions.