Sekavin Hires Head of Supply and Trading From ExxonMobil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bovan previously worked for ExxonMobil from December 2018 to October of this year. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Sekavin has hired a new head of supply and trading.

Vedran Bovan joined the company as head of supply and trading in Athens as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Bovan previously worked for ExxonMobil from December 2018 to October of this year, serving most recently as senior fuel oil trader in Brussels.

He had earlier worked for Aegean Marine Petroleum from 2011 to 2018.

Sekavin has a physical supply operation covering Piraeus, Agio Theodoroi and Syros, as well as trading marine fuels worldwide.

Sekavin was founded in 1979, and launched its bunker trading unit in 2021. In October the firm hired former Monjasa trader Sei Hong as its new trading manager in Singapore.