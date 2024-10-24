Sekavin Hires Trading Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new manager previously worked for Monjasa as a senior trader in Singapore. Image Credit: Sei Hong / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Sekavin has hired a trading manager in Singapore.

Sei Hong has joined Sekavin as trading manager in Singapore as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

The new manager previously worked for Monjasa as a senior trader in Singapore from October 2015 to April of this year.

She had earlier worked as a carbon emissions and petrochemicals broker for Ginga Petroleum from 2008 to 2014.

Sekavin has a physical supply operation covering Piraeus, Agio Theodoroi and Syros, as well as trading marine fuels worldwide.

Sekavin was founded in 1979, and launched its bunker trading unit in 2021.