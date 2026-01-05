Exmar Conducts Its Largest Ship-to-Ship Ammonia Transfer in Oman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Exmar is expected to take delivery of its first ammonia-fuelled gas carrier this year. Image Credit: Exmar

Shipping company Exmar has completed its largest ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of ammonia to date in Oman.

The firm’s 38,500 m3 capacity gas carrier, Kortrijk, discharged a full cargo of ammonia in an STS operation in collaboration with Trammo in the Port of Sohar, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Ammonia has been transported by sea for decades, primarily as a cargo, but it has yet to be adopted at scale as a marine fuel

The current ammonia-fuelled fleet numbers just three vessels, mainly tugs and offshore supply ships. However, this is expected to grow to around 45 vessels by 2029, driven largely by new gas carrier deliveries, according to data from classification society DNV.

Experience gained from such large-scale STS ammonia transfers could potentially benefit future ammonia bunkering, particularly given the fuel’s toxicity.

“Having over 40 years of experience in handling and transporting ammonia, we continue to build on our expertise in this type of cargo, positioning us strongly as ammonia is increasingly expected to play a key role as a fuel for marine transport,” Exmar said.

In July 2025, Exmar launched its first 46,000 m3 ammonia-fuelled vessel, which is expected to be officially delivered this year.