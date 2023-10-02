LNG Bunkering Infrastructure Planned for Galveston Bay

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Galveston Bay. FIle image / Pixabay.

Liquified natural gas bunkering is to come to Galveston Bay with a joint venture to develop the operational infrastructure.

Houston-based Pilot LNG and Seapath have joined forces on the project with has an initial price tag o $150 million, Pilot LNG said.

Bunker operations are to start from the middle of 2026. The Galveston Bay project signals a wider plan to invest in port facilities across the United States.

Seapath, which is part of the Libra group, seeks to counteract the slower groth of critical infrastructure in the country. Seapath chief executive Greg Otto said that there was "high demand" for LNG as bunker fuel in Galveston. The partnership [with Pilot LNG] is looking "forward to developing more of these much-needed facilities in ports across the United States", he added.

LNG is criticised in some quarters for being a fossil fuel. However, the fuel is widely seen as a credible solution to meet shipping's decarbonisation needs over the medium term.