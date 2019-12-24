CI International Fuels Hits Supply Milestone

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Colombia. File Image / Pixabay

Colombia's CI International Fuels has announced it will supply the biggest ship in its history.

The vessel in question, m/t DS Vision, has a capacity 297,347 mt.

The VLSFO stem will take place in Santa Marta, with the tanker is set to call at Covenas Port to load 1,850,000 barrels of crude on December 26.

VLSFO is set to become the industry's most popular grade of fuel once the global 0.50% sulfur cap, known as the IMO2020 rule, comes into effect from January 1, 2020.