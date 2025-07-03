European Commission Sets Course for New Maritime and Ports Strategy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The commission has begun engaging with stakeholders on new port and maritime strategies to boost competitiveness, resilience and decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

The European Commission has launched discussions on two major initiatives- an EU Ports Strategy and an EU Industrial Maritime Strategy, which are aimed at boosting the competitiveness, resilience, and green transition of Europe's maritime sector.

Two high-level strategic dialogues took place on July 1 in Brussels, hosted by Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

Industry leaders from ports, shipbuilding, shipping, and inland waterways joined the discussions.

"Broad stakeholder input is essential - we are committed to listening to the sector's needs and ambitions to help shape a future-ready Europe," Tzitzikostas said.

The EU Ports Strategy will focus on strengthening the role of ports as key trade, energy, and defence gateways, with priorities on sustainability, security, and long-term competitiveness.

In parallel, the EU Industrial Maritime Strategy will target Europe's maritime manufacturing and shipbuilding sectors, which are facing mounting global competition and security challenges.

"Our priority is to strengthen their [EU Shipping] competitiveness while driving their decarbonisation," Stéphane Séjourné, Executive Vice-President for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy, said.

The commission is inviting stakeholders to share their views until July 28.