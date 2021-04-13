US Puts up $61.4 Million of Funding for Biofuels Reseach

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US government is seeking to kick-start a wider shift into using biofuels. File Image / Pixabay

The US Department of Energy is making $61.4 million of funding available for research into biofuels for applications including shipping.

The Bioenergy Technologies Office Scale-Up and Conversion fund will be available for research into how biofuels can be produced for heavy-duty vehicles, aviation and shipping at lower cost, the Department of Energy said in a statement on its website last week.

Funding applicants will need to submit a concept paper by April 30 and a full application by June 21.

"Biofuels are one of our most promising paths to zero-carbon aviation and shipping, so it's time to double down on R&D and begin to deploy these technologies at scale," US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in the statement.

"This funding is critical for decarbonizing the transportation sector—the largest source of our nation's greenhouse gas emissions—and delivering good-paying union jobs and clean air and water to American communities."