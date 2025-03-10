AET to Retrofit Vessel for Hybrid-Electric Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The contract signing ceremony took place at the AET Offshore office in Galveston. Image Credit: Fleetzero

Maritime firm AET has signed an agreement with marine battery provider Fleetzero to retrofit a lightering support vessel to run on hybrid-electric propulsion.

The vessel will primarily operate on battery power, enabling an 82% reduction in GHG emissions on a tank-to-wake basis compared to conventionally powered vessels, AET said in an email statement on Friday.

"This is estimated to avoid 1,220 tonnes of greenhouse gases, significantly reducing fuel consumption and maintenance costs while maintaining high safety standards," it said.

AET claims the vessel will have the longest range of any hybrid-electric vessel but has not disclosed its exact range.

Fleetzero's battery modules are designed to be highly scalable, allowing energy storage systems to range from as small as 200 kWh to several hundred MWh, according to its website. It can be installed on tugboats, workboats and ferries.