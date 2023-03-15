Mexican Firm Joins LNG Bunkering Group SEA-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Enestas has the largest LNG distribution network in Mexico. File Image / Pixabay

A gas firm in Mexico has joined LNG bunkering industry group SEA-LNG.

Mexican natural gas company Enestas has joined the group and is seeking to offer LNG bunkering in the country, SEA-LNG said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Enestas has the largest LNG distribution network in Mexico.

"The firm is proud to join SEA-LNG as a partner that will help ship owners and operators to move forward towards a cleaner future for shipping, with LNG," Miguel Gonzalez de Cossio Vigil, commercial director at Enestas, said in the statmenet.

"SEA-LNG's high-quality research and networking opportunities will be invaluable to the Énestas team as we continue to enhance gas and fuel accessibility."