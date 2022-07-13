Hartree Hires US-Based Senior Fuel Oil Trader From Lukoil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Global commodity trading firm Hartree Partners has hired a new senior fuel oil trader in the US from Lukoil.

Marc Hoim has joined Hartree in Houston as senior fuel oil trader as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Holm was previously Americas fuel oil and VGO trading manager for Lukoil Pan Americas from July 2021 to this month. Before that he had worked for almost 13 years for Maersk Oil Trading, most recently as its US fuel oil trading desk lead.

Hartree has been significantly expanding its presence in the bunker market over the past two years.