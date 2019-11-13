Brazillian Think Tank to Host IMO2020 Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rio de Janeiro. File Image / Pixabay

Brazillian think tank and education institution Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) is to hold a one day seminar focusing on what IMO2020 means for Brazil.

The country is a notable market for the new rules as its low sulfur crudes mean it can produce some of the world's lowest priced VLSFO.

The one day seminar, “Energy in Transition - Brazil's Infrastructure and Distribution of Marine Fuels under IMO 2020 Compliance”, will be held at FGV’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

"The focus of this seminar in December will be to highlight the logistics and distribution of bunkers in Brazil, and what to expect going forward into 2020 from many different aspects. Topics to include the refining and distribution of bunkers, market and pricing, legal and P&I considerations, alternative fuels and compliance in Brazilian ports," event producers Waterline Maritime said in a statement.

Brazilian government dignitaries, Petrobras, ANP, Bunker Holding, IHS Markit, Gard, HFW, and VPS are among the participants.

For more information visit:

https://portal.fgv.br/en/events/energy-transition-brazils-infrastructure-and-distribution-marine-fuels-under-imo-2020