Greek Supplier Coral Marine Introduces ULSFO for Med Sulfur Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The move comes as shipping firms adjust to the new 0.1% sulfur limit now enforced across the Mediterranean Sea. File Image / Pixabay

Greek bunker supplier Coral Marine has added ULSFO to its product range to help ships meet the 0.1% sulfur limit in the Mediterranean Emission Control Area (MED ECA).

The company says that this fuel grade offers exceptional performance while fully complying with the new sulfur regulations, it stated in a LinkedIn post.

Starting May 1, the Mediterranean Sea has become a 0.1% sulfur ECA zone, requiring vessels transiting the region to burn low-sulfur marine fuels such as LSMGO, ULSFO, LNG, or to use scrubber systems to comply with sulfur emission limits.

Coral Marine's introduction of ULSFO further strengthens the availability of this fuel grade in the East Mediterranean region, joining Turkish suppliers like Petrol Ofisi and Energy Petrol, who have recently launched ULSFO in Turkey.

A subsidiary of the Motor Oil Group, Coral Marine supplies a variety of bunker grades across Greece and operates a marine fuel terminal adjacent to the Piraeus Container Terminal.

The firm also recently carried out the first biofuel bunkering in the country.