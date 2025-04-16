Petrol Ofisi Starts ULSFO Supply in Türkiye as MED ECA Nears

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered its first ULSFO stem on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming MED ECA regulation. File Image / Pixabay

Turkish oil company Petrol Ofisi has launched ULSFO bunker supply in Türkiye ahead of the 0.1% sulfur Mediterranean Control Area (MED ECA) regulation.

The firm announced it had completed its first ULSFO bunker operation on Tuesday.

Starting May 1, the Mediterranean Sea will become a 0.1% sulfur ECA zone, requiring vessels transiting the region to burn low-sulfur marine fuels such as LSMGO, ULSFO, LNG, or to use scrubber systems to comply with sulfur emission limits.

"Our leadership in the maritime fuel sector is defined not only by our market share but also by the innovative steps we take to shape the industry, Aydın Yıldız, senior maritime manager at Petrol Ofisi Group, said.

"Successfully completing the supply of marine fuel with 0.10% sulphur content in alignment with the MED ECA transition in Türkiye is a concrete reflection of this."

Ship & Bunker previously reported that Turkish bunker supplier Energy Petrol has also begun offering ULSFO in Istanbul and Izmit Bay.