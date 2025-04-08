Greece Wraps Up First Biofuel Bunkering Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuel blend was delivered at the Port of Lavrio. Image Credit: Motor Oil

Greece has completed its first biofuel bunkering operation, marking a milestone in the country's move towards marine biofuel blends.

The cruise ship Celestyal Discovery received a biofuel blend at the Port of Lavrio, making it the first vessel to bunker biofuel in the country, Coral Marine said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The operation was carried out by marine fuel supplier Coral Marine in collaboration with Motor Oil Refinery.

The biofuel, produced from used cooking oil, was supplied by Verd, a subsidiary of Motor Oil Refinery.

"The blended fuel meets new ISO 8217:2024 specifications," Coral Marine said.

The biofuel blend can reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 21% compared to conventional marine fuels, it added.

"This initiative shows the way towards the green transition in shipping, with a focus on innovation, sustainability and domestic production," Motor Oil said.