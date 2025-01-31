Fratelli Cosulich's US Office Gets ISCC Certification to Trade Biofuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ISCC certification will enable Fratelli Cosulich USA to trade biofuels. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich has announced that its US office has obtained International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC).

The ISCC certification will enable Fratelli Cosulich USA to trade biofuels, Fratelli Cosulich said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The certificate for its US office was issued on January 21.

"Fratelli Cosulich USA now joins our list of ISCC-certified offices, including Fratelli Cosulich S.p.A., Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers (S), Fratelli Cosulich Unipessoal, and Fratelli Cosulich Monaco."

The ISCC certification is a global standard for sustainability, traceability and GHG reduction in supply chains.

Several global bunker suppliers have obtained ISCC certification in response to the growing demand for biofuel bunkers.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to our entire team for their hard work, dedication, and passion in reaching this achievement,” Simone Garuzzo, bunker trading manager at Fratelli Cosulich, said.