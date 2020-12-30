Centerline Buys Saltchuk's California Bunker Business

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Centerline already operates eight bunker barges in the Californian ports of Los Angeles and San Francisco. File Image / Pixabay

US marine transportation services firm Centerline Logistics has announced it has acquired Saltchuk Marine Services' bunker business in California.

The subsidiary is currently operated by Foss Maritime Company.

Hailed as a "major acquisition", the deal will see Centerline acquire Foss's six bunker barges along with its established customer contracts in the California market.

The pair will work together to provide continuity of services during the ownership transition, it added.

Centerline already operates eight bunker barges in the Californian ports of Los Angeles and San Francisco as part of its wider national fleet of marine transportation vessels serving customers along the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and East Coast.

"As one of the largest bunkering operators in the United States, we are excited about the synergies

this acquisition will deliver to our customers," said Matt Godden, President and CEO of Centerline

Logistics.

"With Foss's California bunker barges joining Centerline's fleet, we will be in an even stronger

position to provide our full suite of industry-leading maritime refueling services -- from small vessels to the world's largest ships."