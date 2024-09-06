BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of the bunker industry, shipping market and fuel specifications. Image Credit: Core Group Resources

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Houston.

Recruitment firm Core Group Resources highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with knowledge of the bunker industry, shipping market and fuel specifications.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establish and build relationships with new and existing suppliers to increase strike rate and margin on business within the region.

Understand, analyze and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and handle general customer queries relating to the sales process.

Follow market fundamentals as well as local cargo index movements/variances to identify opportunities to establish competitive advantage.

Work with the Regional Head and Book Management functions to develop and implement effective short and long-term trading strategies.

Use MINT and local market intelligence to generate leads to Sales teams.

Proactively control risks ensuring that all suppliers are vetted and approved, cost of claims are minimized, and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the Supplier Credit Team.

