Carnival Corporation Signs Multi-Year US Gulf LNG Bunkering Contract

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Carnival Jubilee is due to set sail from Galveston next month. Image Credit: Carnival Corporation

Cruise firm Carnival Corporation has signed a new multi-year LNG bunkering contract covering the US Gulf.

Energy company Stabilis Solutions Inc has agreed to provide LNG as a bunker fuel for Carnival's newest cruise ship, the Carnival Jubiliee, from next month, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The firm will supply the LNG from its owned liquefaction facility in Texas over the next two years, with Carnival having the option to extend the deal for another two years. The ship is due to set sail from Galveston next month.

"Stabilis continues to develop a leading LNG marine bunkering platform at strategic ports across North America," Westy Ballard, CEO of Stabilis, said in the statement.

"We are excited to partner with Carnival Corporation, a pioneering global cruise line company committed to the decarbonisation o their fleet through the adoption of LNG and alternative fuels.

"We also look forward to working closely with the Port of Galveston as it becomes a leading LNG bunkering hub."

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.