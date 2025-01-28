Marine Fuel Management Firm Fueltrax Expands Inland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fueltrax-equipped vessel operating on Hudson River. Image Credit / Fueltrax.

US-based fuel management company Fueltrax has expanded its offer to include the inland shipping market.

US charterer Holcim has had the fuel management technology installed on six inland waterway-going vessels, according to Fueltrax.

"Inland and near-coastal waterway vessels face significant incentives to lower fuel consumption and emissions," Fueltrax's vice president of operations, John Donovan, said.

"Vessel owners are challenged by increasing operating costs and growing pressure from charterers and environmental groups to enhance efficiency," the executive added.

The technology can reduce fuel consumption and cut emissions. It works as a "closed-loop, tamper-proof, alarm-protected and incorruptible [system] as it measures direct fuel consumption via an array of sensors connected to highly accurate mass flow meters".